DYL.com, an Inc. 5000 telecommunications company, has unveiled the newest interface of their cloud phone system with built-in sales automation. DYL combines best-in-class phone service with lead management, power dialing, and text messaging in one platform.

In addition to a colorful, sleek new layout, the new DYL interface provides powerful upgrades to the user experience: an integrated office chat, an improved mobile site, and a more streamlined workflow. Users will be able to drag-and-drop appointments and easily search through notes and call histories.

“We’re very proud of the hard work from our team. From design and UX to extensive back-end development, this has been a massive project and we are finally getting to see the fruits of this labor,” said co-founder James Angel.

Upcoming roll-outs include new and improved iPhone and Android apps, one-click follow-up automation, and a sales pipeline tool for easier tracking.

“This is just the beginning for us,” said co-founder Matt Vandervort. “We are on the way to becoming the most powerful phone sales system on the planet. If you’re doing business over the phone, DYL has everything you need.”

About DYL:

DYL is a cloud-based phone system with built-in sales automation and text messaging. One of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, DYL has become a trusted provider for thousands of businesses in numerous industries. DYL was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California.