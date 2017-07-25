Dr. Stefan Hell . . . I will discuss the simple yet powerful principles that allow neutralizing the limiting role of diffraction1,2 . . .

The Program Committee is pleased to announce that the 2014 Nobel Laureate, Stefan Hell, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Göttingen and Director at the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Heidelberg, will deliver the Plenary Lecture at Pittcon 2018. This year’s conference and exposition will take place February 26 to March 1, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL.

This year’s lecture, “Optical Microscopy: The Resolution Revolution,” will take place Tuesday, February 27, at 5:15 p.m. with a complimentary mixer immediately following.

Dr. Hell will focus on microscopy concepts that can resolve fluorescent features down to molecular dimensions. He explained, “In this lecture, I will discuss the simple yet powerful principles that allow neutralizing the limiting role of diffraction1,2. In a nutshell, feature molecules residing closer than the diffraction barrier are transferred to different (quantum) states, usually a bright fluorescent state and a dark state, so that they become discernible for a brief period of detection.” He added, “Thus, the resolution-limiting role of diffraction is overcome, and the interior of transparent samples, such as living cells and tissues, can be imaged at the nanoscale.”

Dr. Annette Wilson, the 2018 Pittcon program chair commented, “Adding a plenary lecture to this year’s program is part of the ongoing initiative to add value to an already high quality technical program.”

