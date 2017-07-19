Micross Announces New Director of Sales

Micross is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeffrey Weiss to the position of Director of Sales. Jeffrey is charged with leading the national internal & external sales teams, inclusive of the independent rep network in developing new key opportunities to drive sales & revenue objectives while continuing to serve Micross customers throughout the U.S.

Jeffrey joined Micross in 2015 with the acquisition of Minco Technology Labs. LLC. His initial role at Micross was Memory Products Manager and more recently, held a Strategic Account Manager (SAM) role with national responsibility for major Aerospace & Defense accounts such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman.

Prior to joining Micross, Jeffrey has had ~ 25 years-experience in the semiconductor industry. He held the position of Vice President of Sales at Minco, together with executive sales management roles at Cypress Semiconductor & Texas Instruments. Jeffrey has extensive experience in the development and management of internal sales teams and field sales operations. Jeffrey holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

“We are confident that Jeffrey’s combination of industry and sales experience will be instrumental in driving further demand for Micross product and service solutions nationwide,” stated Richard Kingdon, CEO of Micross. “We are delighted to have Jeffrey join our Executive Team as we continue to expand the company’s capabilities & provide differentiated value to current and new customers.”

About Micross

Micross is the one-source, one-solution provider of Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 35 years, our comprehensive array of high-reliability capabilities serve the global Defense, Space, Medical, Industrial and Fabless Semiconductor markets. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle. For additional information, visit http://www.micross.com

Micross Contact Information:

Valerie Thomas, Corporate Marketing Manager

Valerie.thomas(at)micross.com