EBizCharge for Sage 100 “The integration of EBizCharge for Sage 100 and EBizCharge Connect will further simplify invoicing for our clients."

Technology-based merchant services provider Century Business Solutions is announcing the integration of two of its products: EBizCharge for Sage 100 and EBizCharge Connect.

Century Business Solutions’ suite of products offers businesses an all-in-one payment solution, connecting the payment gateway, accounting software, and customer payment portal to simplify the process of accepting payments.

EBizCharge for Sage 100 is a payment application that integrates with Sage 100 and gives users the ability to process credit cards directly within the accounting software. The application applies payments to invoices and updates the A/R and G/L automatically. Users of EBizCharge for Sage 100 benefit from the elimination of double data entry from their accounting workflow and have reported saving hours every week on data entry.

EBizCharge Connect is an online customer payment portal that allows merchants to upload invoices to a secure web-based portal. Customers can log in online and pay invoices at their convenience.

“The integration of EBizCharge for Sage 100 and EBizCharge Connect will further simplify invoicing for our clients,” said VP of Sales Scott McEwing. Through the integration, invoices paid through EBizCharge Connect’s online portal can be applied directly back to Sage 100 with the click of a button.

“We take a hands-on approach to developing solutions. We listen to feedback from our merchants on how we can streamline their accounting workflow,” McEwing said. “The integration of two of our most popular products will help us achieve that goal.”

Century Business Solutions says they will continue to develop their suite of products in their mission to reimagine the payment acceptance space.

EBizCharge for Sage 100 is accompanied by the EBizCharge payment gateway, which gives users advanced reporting tools, additional fraud prevention modules, and unlimited batch history.

Related links:

https://www.centurybizsolutions.net/products-solutions/credit-card-processing-solutions/sage-100-standard-mas-90-credit-card-processing/

https://www.centurybizsolutions.net/ebizchargeconnect/

About Century Business Solutions:

Century Business Solutions is a technology-based merchant services provider that has developed and provided payment processing technology to over 10,000+ merchants in the U.S. and Canada since 2004. Named to First Data’s prestigious President’s Club, Century Business Solutions is proud to be one of the top performing and growing merchant credit card processors on the First Data network. Century develops fully integrated payment processing solutions to over 50+ major ERP/CRM and accounting systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, and Acumatica, as well as major online shopping carts, including Magento and WooCommerce.