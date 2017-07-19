Above and Beyond Performance and Service Awards Take Top Honors for Most Popular Recognition Initiatives.

Michael C. Fina Recognition, a leading rewards, recognition, and incentives provider, today announced the results from its third annual in-booth survey of more than 100 HR professionals at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition in New Orleans.

The survey results revealed that the two most popular forms of employee recognition are Above & Beyond Performance and Service Awards. Additionally, respondents reported that organizations should focus more on tying recognition into onboarding initiatives and on overall recognition program measurement.

Service and Daily Achievements

Mirroring last year's survey results, Above & Beyond Performance and Service Awards are the most effective methods of recognition, garnering 38 percent and 21 percent of votes, respectively. In addition, more than half (52 percent) of respondents indicated they currently have a comprehensive recognition program with three to five initiatives in place.

"Service awards have always been the cornerstone to any recognition program," said Cord Himelstein, vice president of marketing and communications of Michael C. Fina Recognition. "However, as the recognition space grows, we're seeing achievement-based programs like Above & Beyond becoming more and more essential."

Connecting Onboarding with Recognition Programs

Although 73 percent of respondents said they plan to make changes to their recognition program over the next year, 67 percent said they do not integrate employee recognition with onboarding activities. Dealing with limited budgets and/or resources was the number one challenge for HR professionals, according to nearly half of those surveyed (49 percent).

"Even with limited resources, organizations that build engagement at the beginning of an employee's tenure are more likely to have better long-term retention rates," said Himelstein.

Boosting Recognition Program Measurement

Nearly four out of 10 survey respondents said they use employee surveys to measure their programs but a near-equal amount said they do not measure the success of their recognition programs at all. This aligns with other industry research, as a recent WorldatWork study reported only 5 percent of recognition programs are measured for ROI.

"Measurement is an essential component of successful recognition. It is very hard to improve what you can't measure," added Himelstein.

