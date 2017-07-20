Living In Total Health eBook Release by Glen Alex

"This book’s approach is a game-changer for everyone seeking to be healthier. Glen brilliantly communicated insights and inspiration sure to motivate healthy choices. If you want better health in every area of your life, then start here!”

Living In Total Health is now available in eBook form. Glen Alex’s first published book, Living In Total Health, is an invitation to readers who are tired of failed diets and exercise programs to personalize their own path to health. One size does not fit all. And while many health-related books focus only on diet or exercise, Living In Total Health goes well beyond both topics to include the whole person. Glen provides relevant data and stories that enlighten and motivate readers to pursue emotional, mental, and spiritual health in addition to the physical.

“Living in Total Health is a pleasant surprise. This book’s approach is a game-changer for everyone seeking to be healthier. Glen brilliantly communicated insights and inspiration sure to motivate healthy choices. If you want better health in every area of your life, then start here!” Patrick Snow, Wailuku, HI, Best-Selling Author of Creating Your Own Destiny

The Living In Total Health eBook is available online at http://www.smashwords.com/books/view/731041 for $6.95.

About the Author:

Glen Alex is an author, a professional speaker, clinical social worker, massage therapist, and the executive director of G. Alex Foundation. She has published the biannual newsletter, The Massage Advantage, for over ten years, been published in The Journal of Community Practice, and developed an anger management program for women who are violent. Glen has more than twenty-five years of professional experience in healthcare and is on a lifelong pursuit for health. Currently, Glen lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. When she is not working in one of her many careers, Glen enjoys playing tennis, working out, and spending time with loved ones.