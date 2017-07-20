Working with The Gillespie Group was a pleasure from start until finish. Beginning with the initial quoting of the job through completion, they walked us seamlessly through the process the whole way.

You would be surprised to find that it’s the flooring. A beautiful floor is literally the foundation; it shows how the business cares about its customers’ experience. When Delicious Orchards, a 60,000-square foot, 100-year-old upscale food retail market that specializes in fresh fruits and vegetables needed a new look for their store floor, they chose The Gillespie Group, an NJ-based commercial flooring company.

The retail store was an older building that slowly expanded its space over time. A multitude of existing flooring issues needed to be addressed: a severe moisture problem that stemmed from older sections of the concrete and the floors were failing. Tiles were popping off and water was seeping between the joints. Also, there were different flooring types throughout the facility.

Mike McDonald, Vice President of Delicious Orchards, wanted a rustic, timeless look for the floor that could withstand heavy foot traffic, be durable, slip-resistant, and fit aesthetically with their customers’ demographic. The timing was also critical, as the store only shut down for one day per week. The Gillespie Group was called by Mike McDonald for a project quote, awarded the project, then provided a flooring recommendation based upon their expertise and what would fit Delicious Orchards’ style.

John Gillespie, Vice President of Operations for The Gillespie Group stated, “We understood the aesthetic requirements and the timing restrictions. A rustic look was required, and we knew that FloorFolio® had the style and appearance they wanted.”

The FloorFolio® Rustic Collection was installed on the first quarter of the store at 6,000 square feet. As a focal point, it enhanced the look of the “old-time farmer’s market.” It has the beauty of the natural look of wood, suited for a heavily-trafficked retail environment, durable, and easy to clean and maintain. Gillespie had also used FloorFolio® in the past for other projects, with great success.

All in the Timing

Gillespie developed a logistics plan to address the important issues: a very tight timeline, with no interference or downtime for the supermarket or customer base. First, the existing flooring had to be removed by shot blasting and then self-leveled. Next, the full installation had to be completed the following week, but in only one day. “Not many companies could have pulled off the timeline of 30 hours for prepping, and then one 10-hour day for installation,” said Gillespie.

The Final Step

The new flooring was finished on time, to rave reviews—from both the customers, staff, and ownership of Delicious Orchards.

“Working with The Gillespie Group was a pleasure from start until finish. Beginning with the initial quoting of the job through completion, they walked us seamlessly through the process the whole way. What we also appreciated was their ability to tailor the job to fit our needs. They have the skill set and customer service to accomplish any job affordably - we will definitely be using them in the future,” McDonald concluded.

About The Gillespie Group

The Gillespie Group, with headquarters in Dayton, NJ, has been a family-owned New Jersey-based business since it was founded in 1985. A leading nationwide commercial flooring and carpet company, The Gillespie Group offers a unique combination of consultation, product knowledge, industry experience, technical expertise, responsive service, and proven reliability. All company representatives have a deep knowledge of carpet and flooring materials and their performance characteristics. The company offers one of the strongest carpet warranties in the industry. The Gillespie Group team of expert technicians and installers are trained and certified by major manufacturers to ensure the highest quality workmanship. For more information on The Gillespie Group, please visit: http://www.thegillespiegroup.com.

