Base Commerce to Welcome Vice President and General Counsel

Base Commerce, LLC, a technology-driven payment processing company specializing in ACH and Bankcard payment solutions, announced the addition of Vice President and General Counsel, Brian McQuaid. Brian comes to Base Commerce with over 18 years of litigation and counsel experience, with specific focus on complex contract negotiations, regulatory compliance, and accounting. With his extensive knowledge and expertise from an international law firm with over 1,500 attorneys, he makes the perfect addition to the Base Commerce team.

The decision to add General Counsel complements Base Commerce’s focus on providing secure and unique payment processing solutions to a range of different verticals. The growth of the company has brought forth new opportunities, and having a top talent like Brian McQuaid on the team will only enhance the business and secure future scalability. “Having worked with Base Commerce’s executive team for over 15 years, this opportunity feels like coming home. I am excited about the opportunity to leverage my prior experience within the payments and banking industries to help Base Commerce reach its strategic goals,” commented Brian McQuaid of his new position.

It comes as no surprise that McQuaid fits right into the company culture. Base Commerce prides itself on family values and working closely together to achieve one goal, and McQuaid brings the perfect balance to that. “We have been working with Brian for years, and it is the perfect time to bring him on board. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can benefit from, as well as the right attitude and energy to accomplish our company goals. We are elated that he is joining our team,” said Brian Bonfiglio, the CEO and President of Base Commerce.

About Base Commerce, LLC: Base Commerce is a payment processing technology company based in Tempe, AZ. Founded in 2008, Base Commerce has created a bridge between robust technology and secure payments processing with a rapidly growing roster of valued partners. Base Commerce was voted as the # 60 Top Arizona Company in 2015 by Inc. 5000.