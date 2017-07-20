Discovery K12, an online homeschool platform and curriculum for pre-k to twelfth grade, is set to officially begin the 2017-2018 school year on September 5th, the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Now entering its fifth year, the free service has over 16,000 lessons in 100+ courses across seven subjects including Reading/Literature, Language Arts, Math, History/Social Studies, Science, Visual/Performing Arts, and Physical Education. Discovery K12 offers a traditional, secular, online curriculum. Reading classic literature, writing essays, creating presentations, and conducting research are important aspects to the program which can be used part time, full time, or as a supplement.

Using Discovery K12, parents are in charge of their children’s education, and they should follow any policies to homeschool set by their state. Parents can follow Discovery K12’s schedule and start September 5th, or start anytime and go at their child’s own pace.

The service has grown through word-of-mouth and recently celebrated it’s 100,000 registered student milestone.

Founded by Sheri Wells, a 25-year tech engineer, Discovery K12 is focused on servicing the independent homeschool market. “There has never been a better time to start homeschooling, and almost everyone knows someone who is,” states Wells.

Student accounts are free and include all curriculum. An optional Parent/Teacher Account is available for a nominal fee.

