Doctors on Liens, the leading network of medical providers working on a lien basis, partners with the best medical professionals who offer the most effective and efficient care on a lien basis. Doctors on Liens pre-screens and pre-approves each medical professional in their network, ensuring that each patient receives prompt and courteous service, same or next day appointments, and detailed medical evaluations by the best doctors and medical professionals.

Doctors on Liens has had a very successful relationship with Dr. Stewart since 2013 with offices located in Redlands and Palm Springs. Now, with the addition of a third office in Indio, Doctors on Liens can provide comprehensive care to even more patients in the Coachella Valley. Dr. Stewart, a graduate of the renowned Cleveland Chiropractic College, has seventeen years experience as a chiropractor both performing and teaching. His vast experience in the field includes:



Personal injury treatment and evaluation

Sports injury treatment

Physical therapy and exercise rehabilitation

Diversified and advanced spinal adjustments

X-ray certification

Dr. Stewart’s distinguished career has made him a trusted professional in the med legal community and by assists his patients’ legal case by providing detailed medical histories, easy to understand billing, extensive med-legal reports, consistent progress reports and communication with attorneys.

Says Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, “We are proud to welcome an additional office of Dr. Darren Stewart. His dedication to his work and his patient rehabilitation is something that we value in our partnership with him. His 17 years of experience really shows through in his work and I’m thrilled to know patients in Indio can now get the care they desperately need.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis throughout California and Nevada.