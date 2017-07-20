buzzbox™ Wins Platinum and Gold from 2017 International SIP Awards

buzzbox™ beverages, inc., the first eco-friendly beverage manufacturing company that creates ready-to-drink premium cocktails, received three award recognitions from the 2017 Spirits International Prestige (SIP) Awards. The buzzbox™ Classic Cosmo™ and Cuban Mojito™ cocktails won Platinum, and the Perfect Margarita™ cocktail won Gold in the Pre-Mixed Cocktails (RTD) category.

The 2017 SIP Awards, held in Newport Beach, California in May, was its largest blind tasting competition to date with over 670 spirit brands competing for the awards based on merits of taste, aroma and finish by unbiased consumers. Judges are carefully vetted to guarantee reliable results, and were presented with undiluted and chilled spirit samples in unmarked glasses.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the prestigious SIP Awards for our premium, all-natural ready-to-drink cocktails,” said Rod Vandenbos, founder and CEO of buzzbox™ “All three cocktails that we entered were awarded, and we received three out of the 10 awards in the pre-mixed cocktail category. This is not only a testament to our convenient, single-serve premium beverages, but to our top-quality flavor as well.”

Headquartered in Palm Desert, California, buzzbox™ creates single-serve cocktails in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging with no preservatives or artificial flavors. Vegan Friendly, Kosher, Gluten Free and Non-GMO, buzzbox™ cocktails are the world’s first and finest eco-friendly cocktails. The proprietary packaging allows for its beverages to be poured over ice or consumed directly from the box with an attached straw, making it the first “complete drink experience” in a green and energy efficient package.

buzzbox™ is now in the running for the 2018 Consumer’s Choice Award (CCA), which is presented to brands that demonstrate the ultimate quality to consumers year after year.

Over the last two years, buzzbox™ has won awards in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category from Craft Spirt Awards, Micro Liquor Spirit Awards, LA International Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

buzzbox™ released its eight (8) premium cocktails in the summer of 2016, which included the Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Long Island Cocktail, Extreme Coconut Cocktail, the Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary and Whiskey Lemonade. To purchase buzzbox cocktails visit: http://www.buzzbox.com to find the nearest retail or online store.

About buzzbox™ beverages, inc.

buzzbox™ was founded in 2013 by Rod Vandenbos. The first-of-its-kind beverage manufacturing company creates premium, single-serve, ready-to-drink cocktails in recyclable, eco-friendly and energy efficient packaging. buzzbox cocktails are handcrafted premium drinks, made with only natural ingredients. There are no preservatives or artificial flavors. buzzbox cocktails are produced in aseptic packaging, giving products a shelf life of over 18 months. buzzbox™ is headquartered in Palm Desert, California. For more information or to become a distributor, visit http://www.buzzbox.com.

About the SIP Awards

The SIP Awards provides a unique judging competition for spirit brands to gain exposure, feedback, and recognition from unbiased consumers. As the only blind tasting competition of its kind, the SIP Awards offer a fair platform for top brands to showcase their products to their most discerning audience. To learn more about the SIP Awards beverage competition, venue partnerships, or for a complete list of 2017 winners, visit https://sipawards.com/.

Media Contact:

Brad Kinney

Chief Brand Officer

buzzbox™

888-982-2899 x 102

brad(at)buzzbox(dot)com