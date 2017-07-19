“Security and risk management leaders should use Data Masking to desensitize or protect sensitive data..."

Why Mask Your Data?

Data means $$$$ for both enterprises and threat actors. It is essential for organizations to implement a data-centric security strategy. The challenge is to balance security with efficiency, performance, end-user functionality, and cost. Organizations are faced with selecting security solutions that will provide them with maximum risk reduction while keeping security costs in line with other business and technology costs.

According to the Gartner Market Guide for Data Masking published February 6, 2017, Gartner summarized their report with this statement: “Security and risk management leaders should use Data Masking to desensitize or protect sensitive data and address the changing threat and compliance landscape. In 2016, data breaches have, once again, demonstrated the growing importance of this technology market.”

Organizations often copy and move sensitive data containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Payment Card Industry (PCI) information from secure production environments to less secure environments such as development, testing, or for third-party use. Prior to being copied to these environments, it is important for this sensitive data to be identified and masked to ensure individual privacy and to meet regulatory compliance standards such as PCI-DSS, GLBA, FERPA, HIPAA, and OSFI/PIPEDA.

The Accutive Enterprise Data Masking solution provides the ability to locate and mask your critical sensitive data while ensuring the data properties and fields remain intact across any number of sources. For example, a 16-digit credit card in the source environment will remain a 16-digit credit card after being masked into System A, System B, etc. Furthermore, the masked credit card number will be the same in each system every time you mask it, should you need it to be.

Many organizations need to reduce potential data breaches by mitigating the risk of disclosing sensitive production data that resides in less secure environments. “Accutive’s Enterprise Data Masking solution is an effective and easy to use solution, that protects PII while meeting compliance standards,” said Fariborz Ordukhani, CEO of Accutive. With Accutive, you can capture and conceal your data with confidence.

