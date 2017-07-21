Lyle Boss of Ogden, Utah Makes Donation to Shamba Foundation

After a recent trip to Africa and seeing the opportunities many children there do not have my wife and I both felt the call to do something.

Lyle Boss, Safe Money Radio Host in Ogden Utah, has made a $1,000 donation to provide a Kenyan child with a scholarship. Kenyan education only goes to 8th grade so the donation will pay for the first year of high school.

“After a recent trip to Africa and seeing the opportunities many children there do not have my wife and I both felt the call to do something,” Boss said. “(We’re) going to cover the first year of high school for a young man who wants to be a doctor and will likely help him finish the remaining years.”

The donation was made through the Shamba Foundation which strives to promote sponsorships to feed, clothe, house, and educate children of Kenya; providing opportunities for self-reliance, optimism, and a hopeful future.

“I’ve been successful as a long-time financial advisor, helping people plan for their retirement, and I feel it’s important to share my success with others.”

Bill Broich, who works with financial advisors and insurance agents like Lyle Boss, said the generosity is rubbing off.

“Word got out in our marketing organization about Lyles’ donation and other successful agents have been inspired to follow in his footsteps,” Broich said. “We were discussing this in the office that this could potentially inspire other agents in our organization to follow Lyle’s leadership and help other charities. Lyle is as good of a guy as they come. My entire staff and I feel blessed to be able to work with him. What an inspiration.”

To learn more about the Shamba Foundation visit http://www.Shambafoundation.org or email Aimee(at)shambafoundation.org