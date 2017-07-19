RallyPoint Welcomes Mavens & Moguls CEO to its Advisory Board

RallyPoint, the premier social network for the military community, announced today that Paige Arnof-Fenn, CEO of Mavens & Moguls, has joined its advisory board.

Arnof-Fenn has held senior marketing roles at Launch Media, Inc.com and Zipcar. Prior to that she built and grew world-class brands at The Coca-Cola Company and Procter & Gamble. Today, her firm Mavens & Moguls helps startups, nonprofits and global brands like Colgate, Virgin, Microsoft and The New York Times Company attract and engage consumers around the world.

As RallyPoint enters its next phase of growth, Paige will advise the management team on positioning first-to-market self service tools to a new demographic of DIY marketers. The network has helped a large customer base of Fortune 500 companies, military contractors, educational institutions and veteran service organizations broadly reach their member bases. RallyPoint will continue to support large organizations that can employ and serve thousands of RallyPoint members in a variety of ways, while also expanding to serve smaller boutique companies that provide value to the military community.

“Having worked at the top of some of the biggest brands in the country, Paige is well-positioned to help us build the right tools to make a first-class military communication strategy something any organization can afford and pursue. Paige has been an influential advisor to me since I left the active duty Army, and I’m thrilled that her involvement with RallyPoint will enable our 1.2 million member community to benefit from her experiences as well,” said Dave Gowel, CEO of RallyPoint.

“It’s exciting to help steer an organization that can do so much good for its members and customers,” said Arnof-Fenn. “On the one hand, RallyPoint’s community is truly unique: it’s close knit, familiar, and completely tailored to those with military experience. On the other hand, veteran service organizations, brands and recruiters now have the tools to communicate with military members the way they should: by recognizing hard-earned experience. I admire the military and especially because I’ve never served in uniform, I’m honored that I have this opportunity to join RallyPoint’s advisory board and bring benefit to our military community in any way I can.”

As a result of RallyPoint’s expansion throughout the military community, Paige joins a robust advisory board that includes the CEO of Cartera Commerce Tom Beecher, Chairman and co-founder of C Space Diane Hessan, former iRobot President Greg White, Rocket Fuel CEO Randy Wootton and retired senior military officers General George Casey, General Norty Schwartz, Admiral John Harvey, Lieutenant General Ben Freakley, Major General Bruce Scott and General Craig Nixon.

ABOUT RALLYPOINT:

RallyPoint is the online platform where warriors talk. With more than 1.2 million members, RallyPoint is the premier social network for military service members and veterans to come together and discuss military life through both professional and personal perspectives. Visit http://www.RallyPoint.com to learn more. Follow RallyPoint on Facebook and Twitter @RallyPoint.