Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Offers Four Ways To Save With Summer Packages

Play some of the best golf courses in the Southeast this summer at discounted rates by booking rounds through Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. Myrtle Beach Golf Trips is offering four specials to help golfers make the most of both vacation time and funds.

With warm weather and long days, summer is the perfect time for golfers to plan a trip to the Myrtle Beach area. When visitors book one of these packages through Myrtle Beach Golf Trips, kids play free with a paying adult.

There are several options to save on golf packages this summer. For the golfer who wants to make time for golf and other Myrtle Beach attractions, there is a “Time for Nine” special on nine-hole pricing. There are 10 courses with 9-hole rates below $20. Some courses have rates as low as $16 for a 9-hole round of golf.

With Myrtle Beach Golf Trips' “Summer Tee Times” special, many rounds start as low as $39. This special provides golfers the opportunity to play at top-notch courses at reasonable prices.

With the “Summer Two-Round” special, thrifty golfers can opt to play two or more rounds and save $5 per person each round. This offer is available for 22 Founders Group International courses until September 6, 2017. Two rounds of golf start at $70.

For visitors looking for additional value, there is a unique “Summer Rewards” package available. With this special, golfers who choose four rounds will receive a $100 reward card for each golfer in the group. This reward card can be redeemed for food, beverage, apparel, equipment and more at any participating course clubhouse. Golfers can choose rounds from any of the 22 award-winning FGI courses, including TPC Myrtle Beach, Grande Dunes Resort Club, King's North at Myrtle Beach National, and World Tour Golf Links.

“Myrtle Beach is the ideal golf vacation destination because there is so much variety in the courses along the Grand Strand,” said Steve Mays, acting president of Founders Group International, owner of Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. “Myrtle Beach provides golfers of all skill levels the opportunity to create their own perfect golf package.”

With Myrtle Beach Golf Trips' summer specials, some of the Carolinas' most scenic courses can be played at discounted prices.

Located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, the West Course at Myrtle Beach National (MBN) provides guests with a quiet, secluded environment perfect for golf. The natural surroundings include towering Carolina pines and no housing developments in sight. MBN West's traditional layout features wide fairways and large mini verde greens that are ideal for golfers of all experience levels. The fairways and greens are open in front, yet they slope heavily from back to front. All of the par-4s play under 400 yards from the middle-back tees, and par-5s are all possible to reach in two, all playing under 500 yards. MBN West was awarded 4.5 stars in Golf Digest's “Places to Play” guide.

Also located in Myrtle Beach, World Tour Golf Links offers the most unique golf experience available on the Grand Strand. World Tour pays tribute to 18 of the world's most renown and challenging golf holes from three countries and nine states. Golfers can experience designs from 15 courses, including Augusta National, Winged Foot, Oakmont, Pine Valley, St. Andrews, and Royal Troon. World Tour was rated 4.5 stars by Golf Digest and named 2004 “Golf Course of the Year” by the National Golf Course Owners Association.

About 20 miles south of Myrtle Beach, the River Club offers the best of the Lowcountry golf experience. Located in Pawleys Island, on the site of a former rice plantation, it features a traditional layout designed by Tom Jackson. The aptly named River Club has a host of streams and ponds winding through the holes and dozens of sand traps for added difficulty. The premier course was recently awarded 4.5 stars in Golf Digest's “Places to Play.”

A short 30 minute drive north of Myrtle Beach in Longs, S.C., guests can tee it up at a Jack Nicklaus design, Long Bay Golf Club. The “Golden Bear” decided to keep many of the original dogwoods, pines and maples that border the course, and clear streams weave through several holes. There are multiple bunkers styles, significant elevation differences and shallow greens to test golfers' abilities. Long Bay was also rated 4.5 stars in Golf Digest's “Places to Play.”

Tee times can be booked at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.

