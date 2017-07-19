New and Improved Dero Decker Two-tiered Bike Parking System

Dero Decker Same great space-saving efficiency, but with additional features making the new and improved Dero Decker a must for any bike room or bike shelter where space is at a premium.

Dero is proud to introduce the new and improved Dero Decker. This innovative, two-tiered bike parking system is now easier to install, smoother to operate, and more affordable than ever. Same great space-saving efficiency, but with additional features making this popular product a must for any bike room or bike shelter where space is at a premium.

Bicyclists will appreciate how smoothly and quietly the top tray moves when raising or lowering their bikes with ease. Dero continues its excellence in safety with the Dero Decker’s proven front wheel safety locking lever and tray dampers to provide safe lowering of upper trays. And of course, the Decker accommodates u-locks for the best security. Dero is also excited to introduce its first Fat Bike Tray for the Dero Decker, so people with bikes with larger tires can park on these lower trays.

Customers will love the more affordable price point, easier installation, and lower maintenance of the new Dero Decker. The top trays are 40 pounds lighter and include set screws so installers can easily set the downward resting position of the upper trays to accommodate different floor clearances. Installation requires 60% less drilling into the floor than the previous iteration, and installers no longer need to measure the position of the lower trays, since they now come with a bolting foot plate guide. This modular system comes in sections of four bikes (two up and two down) and can be either single or double-sided. In addition, the new track design means top trolleys no longer need to be greased or maintained.

ABOUT DERO

Since 1995, Dero has been supplying innovative bike parking and bicycle transit solutions to architects, contractors, municipalities, higher education, and parks and recreation. Its bike racks, repair stands and pumps, shelters, and lockers are high quality, thoughtfully designed, and secure. Dero also offers the award-winning Dero ZAP, an automatic system to track bike commuters. Dero headquarters is located in Minneapolis and is proud to support biking locally and nationally.