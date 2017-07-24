EK Health Welcomes Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

As we have helped so many other clients, we look forward to working closely with SCVTA to deliver our superior services and outcomes right here in our own county.

We are delighted to announce that EK Health was awarded a contract with Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (SCVTA) to provide Bill Review, Case Management, Medical Provider Network (MPN), and Utilization Review, beginning on July 3, 2017.

EK Health was selected for its ability to partner effectively with SCVTA and their TPA, Tristar Risk Management, to provide a holistic approach towards innovative and goal-oriented solutions for quality care to SCVTA's employees as they recover from industrial injuries. EK Health clearly demonstrated that it understands the benefits of partnering technology and clinical excellence into outcome-based solutions.

Eunhee Kim, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are excited about serving this local business. As we have helped so many other clients, we look forward to working closely with SCVTA to deliver our superior services and outcomes right here in our own county. We thank SCVTA for choosing EK Health Services."

About SCVTA

SCVTA is an independent special district that provides sustainable, accessible, community-focused transportation options such as buses, light rail, and paratransit services to the Santa Clara region. SCVTA is also responsible for transportation planning and promotion of transit-oriented development. Last year, SCVTA received gold level recognition for the American Public Transportation Association Sustainability Commitment award, as well as awards for the engineering excellence and project of the year for their work on Stevens Creek Interchange. (Source: SCVTA website).

About EK Health

EK Health Services, Inc. is a leading national Medical and Disability Case Management company specializing in workers' compensation. Learn more about EK Health’s services at http://www.ekhealth.com.