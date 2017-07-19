Led Zeppelin BG170 Concert Poster We just published a free Concert Poster Collectors Guide that explains why these posters are rising in value.

Psychedelic Art Exchange announces the world's largest auction of vintage 1960's concert posters that have all been independently graded and authenticated by CGC. The auction is now underway and ends Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 9:00 pm ET. All posters are being sold unreserved and have starting bids of $100 or less.

Highlights of the auction include:

Grateful Dead Hawaii Aoxomoxoa AOR 3.116 Concert Poster

Family Dog FD-1 Tribal Stomp Concert Poster

Bob Dylan Concert Handbill AOR 1.101

The Doors BG-186 Concert Poster

Led Zeppelin BG 170 Concert Poster

"Independent third party authentication and grading by CGC has led to an exponential growth in this market," stated Scott Tilson, of Psychedelic Art Exchange. "Collectors can now buy these posters with confidence and ease. They know they're getting exactly what they paid for."

The auction contains 200 vintage 1960's concert poster, handbills and postcards promoted by Bill Graham at the Fillmore Auditorium, Chet Helms' Family Dog at the Avalon Ballroom and Russ Gibb at the Grande Ballroom.

Bands on the posters include Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Janis Joplin and many others.

"We just published a free Collectors Guide that shows these beautiful posters are historically important and issued in tiny quantities. Very few survive today," explained Tilson. "When you compare our $100 opening bids to mass produced coins, comic books and baseball cards that can be worth millions, they get very excited. That's why demand is growing so fast!"

