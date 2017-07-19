It’s important to establish that a disc replacement is working - how it’s theoretically intended to replace a natural disc.

Preliminary disc replacement research points to the benefits of the AxioMed disc replacement, as Professor Dr. Kingsley R. Chin shares his clinical assessment, stating, “The space between the metal on metal ball and socket Medtronic Prestige LP™ Disc leaves room for scar tissue to form and restrict motion. I’ve seen scar tissue fill ball and socket voids, restricting their motion and creating a fusion-like result. This is in stark contrast to the compressible viscoelastic core of the AxioMed disc.”

Jake Lubinski, President of AxioMed, added, “As a lay person seeing the AxioMed disc intraoperatively through the eyes of a patient, the AxioMed disc looks much more like a natural disc with a compressible core between two end plates, unlike the all metal Medtronic disc."

Dr. Chin emphasized the weight of this preliminary research, pointing out that “it’s important to establish that a disc replacement is working - how it’s theoretically intended to replace a natural disc - but we believe many act like a fused vertebrae. Our preliminary evaluation shows the AxioMed disc compressing and flexing like a natural human disc."

To view a side by side of the AxioMed Freedom Disc and the Medtronic Prestige LP Disc, visit AxioMed on YouTube here.

About AxioMed

Founded in 2001, AxioMed began its journey of exhaustively proving the Freedom Disc through clinical studies in the USA and Europe, research, development and testing. In 2014, KICVentures recognized the Freedom Disc’s enormous potential and acquired the company into their healthcare portfolio. AxioMed owns an exclusive viscoelastic material license on its proprietary Freedom Disc technology.