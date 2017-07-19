TPx wins TMC Communications Solution Product of the Year Award ITx for WAN powered by TPx’s SD-WAN is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past 12 months.

TPx, the premier managed services carrier (formerly TelePacific), announced today that TMC, a global integrated media company, has presented a 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award to TPx’s ITx for WAN solution.

One of TMC's most coveted awards, the Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications that were brought to market or greatly improved upon in the last 12 months.

ITx for WAN, which is powered by TPx’s software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) capabilities, provides guaranteed performance delivered over the cloud to create seamless enterprise connectedness. The ITx for WAN solution, which leverages any available Internet access regardless of service provider, eradicates common deployment headaches like multiple provider footprints, complex routing, skyrocketing expense, and limited connectivity and redundancy options.

“We’re so pleased and honored to be recognized with the 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Ken Bisnoff, TPx’s senior vice president of strategic opportunities. “This prestigious award speaks to the commitment and hard work of everyone at TPx to deliver pioneering solutions that make it easier for increasingly mobile and dispersed workforces to communicate more effectively and securely internally and with customers, suppliers and partners.”

“Congratulations to TPx for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. “ITx for WAN powered by TPx’s SD-WAN is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past 12 months. We look forward to seeing continued innovation and excellence from TPx in 2018 and beyond.”

About TPx Communications

TPx Communications is a new kind of managed services provider – the premier national managed services carrier. Formed from the merger of TelePacific and DSCI, TPx is redefining the way enterprises grow, compete and communicate. TPx’s Unified Communications, Managed IT services, continuity and connectivity solutions all work together to “reach a higher state of connectedness” – with customers, employees, clients, suppliers, locations, applications and more. We can provide guaranteed performance wherever there’s a broadband connection, erasing the limitations of geography, incumbent providers and capital expenditure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with major locations across the country, TPx has delivered 15 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth, driven by a DNA of obsessive customer service and word-of-mouth referral. For more information, go to http://www.tpx.com.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by as many as one million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; MSP Expo; Real Time Web Communications and more. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

