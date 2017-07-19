Andis Groom Nation Scholarship

Andis® Company, an industry leader in small and large animal grooming tools and education, is now accepting applications for its Andis Groom Nation™ Scholarship to the Animal Behavior College® (ABC) grooming program. Continuing a commitment to education, in an expanded partnership with ABC, Andis will offer a new enrollment scholarship to the school’s Certified Pet Grooming Program. Prospective students will receive the training needed to transform their passion into a profession and jumpstart the next chapter of their career.

“Andis is excited to play a pivotal role in empowering future groomers to realize and achieve their dreams through our continued partnership with Animal Behavior College,” said Karen Formico, Vice President of Marketing. “We hope this scholarship provides future students with the key to unlock a successful career in this growing industry and we are proud to offer this opportunity to aspiring groomers who share our passion for animals and education.”

Animal Behavior College offers tailored career programs throughout North America, and the Certified Pet Grooming Program provides students with a multi-sensory experience that combines hands-on training and mentorship through an online curriculum. Students gain a strong foundation of essential techniques, methods and gentle behaviors to enhance future grooming sessions and create a relaxed experience while working with pets. Students will have access to a library of instructional videos and curated step-by-step tutorials from Andis Educators to aid in their professional development, as well as a 40-piece grooming toolkit which includes professional-grade tools and products by Andis.

Applications will be completed via an online form at: http://www.andis.com/GroomNationScholarship. Deadline to submit all applications for the scholarship is Sunday, August 6. For more information on the Animal Behavior College’s Certified Pet Grooming Program, please visit http://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company, a family held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. The company’s products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small animal groomers and large animal groomers and shearers. To find a local distributor, call 800-558-9441 or visit http://www.andis.com.