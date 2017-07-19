Rebel Aqualung Diver Watch Fueled by the desire to fuse function and style, I found a painful gap in what was offered on the market and what was needed for someone bold living on the edge – for the rebel man.

Continuing a legacy of time, the Lakein family of Rebel Time watch company is pleased to announce the completion of their high end, unrelenting Rebel Aqualung Diver watch prototype.

Their new diver model will be made to Swiss standards, without breaking the bank, and will have the following superior quality characteristics: 42mm diameter, 13.5mm thick, with Sellita sw200-1 automatic movement, and domed sapphire crystal & sapphire crystal back. It will have 30 ATM's (300m) water resistance, screw down crown and case back, and vulcanized rubber strap with deployment clasp. Made for the bold and creative, the watch will feature internal rotating bezel, 316l stainless steel case and Swiss Superluminova.

Rebel Time is a luxury watch manufacturing company, based in Brooklyn, New York and founded by Sehneur and Reuven Lakein. As Sehneur Lakein emphasizes, “Fueled by the desire to fuse function and style, I found a painful gap in what was offered on the market and what was needed for someone bold living on the edge – for the rebel man. We want to inspire a bold and creative lifestyle, so that you express your individuality, setting yourself apart from the rest.”

Now, Rebel Time Co. is launching an interesting campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds for the production and promotion of Rebel Aqualung Diver watch. Potential funders will benefit from lucrative perks and large discounts. Backers can also show their support by sharing the story with their Social Media networks.

For further information on the new model and the company, visit http://www.rebeltime.com

About

Rebel Time Co. is a Brooklyn, New York, luxury watch manufacturing company. Based on their family’s tradition, they deliver the quality of their craftsman’s legacy through their impeccable watches.