USA Water Ski Foundation Unveils New Name & Brand Identity

USA WATER SKI & WAKE SPORTS FOUNDATION (USA-WWF)



This is the new name the Foundation Board of Trustees voted on. The rebrand is an important step towards a total transformation of the organization which started three years ago with a new strategic roadmap for the future. Part of that strategic plan was to support and promote all towed water sports.



“With the continuous evolution of water ski and wake sports, we wanted to have a common brand name that truly represents who we are as an organization and the direction we are going in the future,” said Tracy Mattes, Executive Director of the USA Water Ski & Wake Sports Foundation (USA-WWF). “It was important that we rebrand to better align with the growing trends in the sport, staying relevant and appealing to a broader audience.”



“I was asked to chair the naming committee for the foundation,” said Larry Meddock, USA-WWF Board member and Chairman of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA). “I think going forward we need the support of the entire towed water sports industry. We must remain relevant to the industry, and this name change is the first step in demonstrating the foundation’s commitment to do just that.”



When they talk about supporting all wake sports, the USA-WWF is putting its money where its mouth is. The foundation is building a multi-million-dollar water sports complex that can accommodate water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, wake skating, cable wakeboarding and a variety of other water sports disciplines. The next logical step is to have a name that includes all these sports. The USA-WWF is also working with industry members on multiple programs at the new water sports complex.”



“The new name embodies the future we are building and sends a united message to the industry and entire water ski and wake sports community, showing our support for all towed water sports and fueling a passion for these sports at every level.”



A new logo is being designed and will be revealed later this summer. The rebrand represents an exciting new era for the Foundation.