Sean Jessee, an associate at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recently selected as one of Law360’s Product Liability Rising Stars for 2017.

Law360’s Rising Stars series features 156 attorneys under 40, selected from more than 1,200 submissions, representing 75 law firms across 35 practice areas. The winners were selected based on their career accomplishments in their respective practice areas, according to the legal newswire.

“Since joining the firm in 2012, Sean has been a significant asset to our pharmaceutical and medical device products liability litigation team,” said Lori G. Cohen, chair of the firm’s Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice. “This recognition is well-deserved – Sean has won over our clients with his strengths in three key areas: legal writing, preparing corporate witnesses for deposition and trial testimony, and his integral contributions to our successful trial teams. This is will likely be one of many honors in what promises to be a long and successful career.”

Jessee, an associate in the firm’s Atlanta office, concentrates his practice on pharmaceutical and medical device products liability litigation. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Jessee served as a Staff Attorney with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. He has utilized this experience in writing dozens of briefs and motions in multi-district litigation involving thousands of cases. Jessee has also authored numerous dispositive motions on the issue of federal preemption of state law, which have resulted in the dismissal of multiple cases and claims in both federal and state courts. He played a crucial role in securing a massive defense win in the longest pelvic mesh trial to date for longtime client C. R. Bard when many trials against other companies had resulted in significant plaintiff’s verdicts up to hundreds of millions of dollars. The case was the first pelvic mesh trial to involve two different manufacturers and the first in Missouri state court.

Jessee is actively involved in both legal services and professional bar organizations. He serves on the Atlanta Legal Aid Society Advisory Committee, where he began as a volunteer in law school. Jessee is also actively involved in the Defense Research Institute (DRI) Young Lawyers Division, having served on its Drug and Device New Member Orientation Subcommittee as a New Member Guide, helping answer questions and orient new members to DRI’s Drug and Device section. He also serves as the organization’s Legislative Liaison for Georgia, providing updates to membership on new and pending legislation in the state that might impact defense attorneys.

