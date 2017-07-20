ComplianceMate has streamlined HACCP compliance checklist and cooler temperature monitoring for thousands of restaurant locations across the US, Canada, and Europe. Using the ComplianceMate mobile app, users can complete checklists for any HACCP or brand-specific compliance standards, even incorporating photos for visual documentation, from their personal devices, including iPhones and iPads. Checklists can be fully customized to each organization, and even to individual stores, to centralize and standardize HACCP compliance.

The app’s user-friendly interface has been designed for efficiency and simplicity so restaurants can hand the task to virtually any employee and still have custom checklists completed immediately and accurately, virtually eliminating pencil whipping and errors.

“Users can quickly figure out how to use the app without going through a lot of tapping or menus,” says Adam Parrott, Chief Technology Officer at CM Systems. “That way, they can get the job done quickly and go about running the restaurant.”

In fact, for temperature monitoring, users can even just set the device down and walk around with the wireless temperature probe; Apple has also approved the ComplianceMate app to support associated Bluetooth probes.

“Restaurants typically see immediate time savings versus their previous process,” says Steven Getraer, President of CM Systems.”

All activity is automatically uploaded in real-time to ComplianceMate’s secure cloud, so management can then access paperless, digital documentation of critical data for all stores. In addition to checklists, the app also supports data management and reporting with role-based permissions and reminder alerts.

The ComplianceMate mobile app is available now for download via the Apple App Store, Android Market and for Windows.

About CM Systems, LLC

CM Systems, LLC provides temperature monitoring systems for food safety compliance and operational effectiveness in various industry segments. Their principal product offering, ComplianceMate, offers real time monitoring, both of equipment and Standard Operating Processes within a restaurant operation including temperature monitoring (using wireless sensors), HACCP control, real time reporting/list completion and remote management. Our customer’s staff can efficiently work through the variety of procedures they conduct on a daily basis, gathering all the required data in a digital, time stamped format. This data is transmitted via “the cloud” whereby it can be reviewed in real time using a web enabled device. The system incorporates a variety of alerting options so staff can complete within the time required. With the advent of cloud technology, ComplianceMate leads in moving paper check list to the electronic format, and bringing food safety temperature monitoring into the 21st century.