Anything in Stained Glass to Hold 2017 Fall Festival

Anything in Stained Glass is gearing up for a two-day Fall Festival event to be held Friday, September 8th through Saturday, September 9th, 2017. During regular business hours, visitors will be treated to special seasonal sales, vendor demos, door prizes, and more. The event marks one of the biggest sales of the year for the Frederick, Maryland, retailer located near the Francis Scott Key Mall.

During the Fall Festival, customers can expect doorbuster prices on everything from traditional stained glass and fusing glass to soldering supplies and stained glass chemicals. In addition to stained glass kits and supplies, the store also has a wide range of kilns, foil, and even fusing supplies. The store offers all the best names in stained glass including Toyo, Olympic, Gryphon, Glastar, Spectrum, Wissmach, Kokomo, and Creative Paradise. Anything in Stained Glass specializes in equipment for hobbyists and professionals of any level: beginner to advanced. In addition to selling direct-to-consumer, the store also works with wholesale buyers across the country on large-sized orders.

Several industry-leading vendors will be on-site to answer customer questions and demo their latest product lines. Vendors such as Toyo, Amerway, Wissmach, and Olympic Kilns will be showing off their cutting tools, soldering technologies, fusing techniques, and more. Some demos will even be interactive such as Olympic’s Vitrigraph pulling and glass bending. They will even be holding a cutting tournament to see who has the best cutting abilities. Says Anything in Stained Glass owner Paula, “It’s really a great opportunity for our longtime customers to see some exciting new equipment, and for folks who may just have a passing interest in stained glass making to see if it’s something they want to pursue whether it is traditional stained glass or fusing glass.” The Fall Festival will be held from 9:00am – 5:00pm on Friday, September 8, and from 10:00am – 5:00pm on Saturday, September 9th. For more information on the brands and products carried by Anything in Stained Glass, contact the store at 800-462-1209. To learn more, visit http://www.anythinginstainedglass.com.

ANYTHING IN STAINED GLASS is a family owned and operated business currently headquartered in a 9,000 square foot space in Frederick, MD. Since 1979, Anything in Stained Glass has served the greater northeast, offering crafting supplies and hobby tools at highly competitive prices. Offering fast shipping, in-house customer service, and experienced advice and support, Anything in Stained Glass has become an industry-leader in both wholesale and consumer stained glass equipment.