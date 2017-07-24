"Uware has a long history of creating great wildlife designs that will help our members and fans engage with our brand and proudly show their support for the natural world," said Deana Duffek, head of brand licensing, National Wildlife Federation

Uware Brands has entered into a licensing agreement with the National Wildlife Federation. The relationship allows National Wildlife Federation-branded apparel specifically designed to connect with supporters of America’s largest wildlife conservation and education nonprofit.

"The addition of the National Wildlife Federation to our growing portfolio of licensors is a perfect way to celebrate Ranger Rick’s 50th anniversary,” said David Harkins, VP, Marketing for Uware. “We are excited about working with the organization to support America’s wildlife and protect its environment.”

The first licensed products with Uware Brands include unique graphic tees like the National Wildlife Federation American Eagle shirt, Moose shirt and, the Ranger Rick Traditional shirt.

"Uware has a long history of creating great wildlife designs that will help our members and fans engage with our brand and proudly show their support for the natural world," said Deana Duffek, head of brand licensing, National Wildlife Federation. "We look forward to introducing more National Wildlife Federation licensed apparel to the Uware marketplace in the near future."

National Wildlife Federation branded t-shirts are now available online Uware Brand’s consumer store http://www.uwaretees.com as well as at select retail locations.

ABOUT UWARE BRANDS

Uware Brands is a leading provider of licensed and private label apparel. The company has a long history of developing and marketing successful printed apparel merchandising programs for the wholesale and retail markets. Uware Brands works with many of America's leading brands, offering innovative designs in partnership with iconic brands such as POLAROID, NRA, RUGER, CHRIS KYLE FROG FOUNDATION, SOUTHERN LIVING, and others. The company’s licensed and private label products can be found online, in major sporting goods retailers, department stores, in local retail stores and online at uwaretees.com. For more information about Uware Brands and its products, please visit uwarebrands.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION

The mission of the National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest wildlife conservation and education 501c3 non-profit organization, is “Uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly-changing world.” For over 80 years, the National Wildlife Federation has worked to connect people with nature, to protect wildlife and wild places, to inspire children through Ranger Rick magazine, and to help parents, educators, and youth group leaders find new ways to engage children with the wonders of wildlife. http://www.NWF.org.