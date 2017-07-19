Great Clips' Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lisa Hake

Great Clips, Inc. today announced Lisa Hake as their new Vice President of Marketing & Communications. Hake will lead the Marketing & Communications team, which includes Marketing Strategy & Planning, Brand Marketing, and Communications.

“Lisa brings valuable experience to help franchisees drive revenue and customer counts,” said Chief Operations Officer Rob Goggins. “Her knowledge in customer insights, analytics, and social media will continue to separate us from the competition.”

Most recently, Hake served as Senior Marketing Director for Geek Squad at Best Buy. She led teams responsible for integrated marketing strategy, communications, and execution. Hake covered a range of marketing and communication functions, including annual marketing planning, promotional efforts, public relations, web platforms, social media, cause marketing, and customer experience. In a previous role at Best Buy, she led customer insight strategy and execution.

Before Best Buy, Hake held corporate marketing roles for two other household name brands—Pillsbury and 3M. In addition to her experience with Fortune 500 companies, Hake started a retail business that she and her husband eventually franchised. At their peak, they had four of their own locations and 10 franchise locations in seven states.

She has a degree in international business from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln and an MBA in Marketing from University of Minnesota—Carlson School of Management.

For nearly a decade, Lisa has served on the board of The Hellenic American Family Fund (HAFF), a national philanthropic organization committed to assisting families in financial need.

You can learn more about Lisa at her LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisahake/.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,100 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.