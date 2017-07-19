POS Portal & Datacap More merchants are looking for a simple, quick, and cost-effective way to upgrade to EMV

POS Portal, the leading provider of EMV-ready payment devices in the U.S., is excited to announce the availability of Datacap-ready payment devices for VARs, ISVs and merchants. POS Portal and Datacap, a leading integrated payments middleware provider, are simplifying the payment hardware procurement process by eliminating configuration errors and ensuring that devices arrive when and where they are needed, ready to process.

Datacap’s NETePay provides point of sale developers with a processor- and hardware-agnostic integrated payments solution for EMV in the U.S and Canada. Point of sale partners gain immediate access without requiring additional development or certification, and the list of supported devices is growing via ongoing processor certifications.

POS Portal ensures Datacap partners that these devices are correctly configured and are ready to use. With one of the largest key libraries in the U.S., POS Portal provides distribution partners with access to injection keys necessary for EMV compliance enabling them to meet the needs of Datacap partners across the integrated payments channel.

“With broadening consumer buy-in and use of chip cards and the reality of liability for fraudulent payments made at the point of sale, more merchants are looking for a simple, quick, and cost-effective way to upgrade to EMV,” said Brooke Turner, Product Marketer at POS Portal. “Datacap has a rich EMV solution that offers POS developers an easy integration to a wide range of solutions, devices and processor options, providing our partners an easy path to EMV.”

The POS Portal team has worked closely with Datacap to certify the necessary downloads and encryptions that ensure outgoing payment devices for Datacap customers arrive ready to use. POS Portal works with customers through the entire EMV rollout to provide an end-to-end hardware program, from product selection, testing, and delivering Datacap-ready devices.

“Providing a robust payments solution coupled with trouble-free installation is paramount to Datacap, so our partnership with POS Portal provides peace of mind for our partners that EMV-enabled PIN Pad hardware is loaded correctly the first time and ready to plug and play upon arrival,” said Justin Zeigler, Dir Product Strategy at Datacap Systems, Inc. “We’re looking forward to the continued simplification of EMV installations in the US and our partnership with POS Portal represents another crucial step in that direction.”

POS Portal and Datacap are proud to provide complete, easy-to-adopt solutions to lead the way for a growing number of merchants to adopt EMV across the U.S.

About POS Portal

Since 2000, POS Portal has been changing the payments industry. As a leading distributor of credit card terminals and supplies POS Portal is pioneering the way in logistics and distribution for secure payment devices. Having one of the most extensive libraries of injection keys and over 17 years of strategic relationships with gateways, processors, and terminal OEMs, POS Portal has the resources needed to always deliver secure devices preconfigured just the way our partners need them. With two Key Injection Facilities (KIF), POS Portal deploys devices direct to businesses nationwide. At POS Portal we're committed to providing exceptional service to the point-of-sale industry through mutually beneficial, long-lasting relationships. For additional information, please visit http://www.posportal.com or call 1-866-940-4POS (4767)

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 34 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets.