Readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine rated Thomson Safaris a Top Safari Outfitter as part of the publications annual World’s Best survey series July 11, 2017.

Thomson Safaris was founded more than 35 years ago. It specializes in Tanzanian tours through the Serengeti and treks up Mount Kilimanjaro. Co-founders Rick Thomson and Judi Wineland also own Gibb’s Farm, which was named the Best Safari Lodge in Africa and the 5th Best Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure.

“We are so excited to receive this commendation from the readers of Travel + Leisure. We work every day to create life-changing experiences for our guests while serving the Tanzanian community in the highest ethical and ecological fashion,” said Wineland. “This feedback is a reminder we’re on the right track, and the experiences we cultivate in Tanzania and Gibb’s Farm are truly a gold standard.”

About the award

Travel + Leisure readers were asked to rate safari outfitter experiences based on staff guides, itineraries and destinations, activities, accommodations, food, and overall value. Scores were averaged in a 100-point scale, and Thomson Safaris received a grade of 97.23.

Similarly, readers were asked to rate safari lodges on rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value in a 100-point scale. The Gibb’s Farm location, in the Ngorongoro Crater area received a grade of 98.59.

Travel + Leisure conducts its World’s Best Awards series on an annual basis using votes from readers and travelers themselves.

About Thomson Safaris

Thomson Safaris sets the standard for sustainable and socially responsible travel in East Africa. It is now a 3-time Travel + Leisure award winner, a 4-time Condé Nast award winner, a 2-time National Geographic Best Adventure Travel Company on Earth winner. The Tanzania Tourism Board has given Thomson Safaris Tour Operator of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year and Conservation awards. The tour agency’s US office is in Watertown, MA. Find out more at ThomsonSafaris.com.