TransTech IT Staffing, a technical staffing firm dedicated to finding and placing top talent with companies in the Chicagoland area, was named one of the 101 winners of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This is the third consecutive year that TransTech’s commitment to employee engagement and innovative human resources practices has earned recognition on this list.

Winners of Chicago’s Best and Brightest award stand out in their delivery of exceptional human resources across such measurements as: compensation; benefits; employee enrichment; engagement and retention; education and development; recruitment; selection and orientation; achievement and recognition; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

Each company is evaluated by an independent research firm for the above measurements based upon their size as a small business (0-100 employees), medium business (101 – 300), or large business (301+). This gives an accurate measurement of each company’s achievement compared to businesses of comparable size.

“We have always considered our team to be the driving force behind our success as one of the most effective technical staffing firms in the Chicago area,” said Mary Davenport, President and CEO of TransTech IT Staffing. “That is why our culture is designed with employees’ career development, engagement, and work-life balance in mind. Their high performance deserve only the best.”

This year’s winners of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® attended a luncheon hosted by NABR on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Chicago Marriott Southwest at Burr Ridge. Members of the TransTech team networked with other award winners, accepted the award, and competed for one of 13 elite awards for each of the measurement category.

“Being a part of the Best & Brightest and hearing what other firms are doing to improve their work environment and culture has helped TransTech be an even better place to work,” said Cindy Conroy, Sales Administrator at TransTech.

About TransTech IT Staffing

TransTech IT Staffing is a high-touch IT staffing firm that provides exceptional contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire recruiting services since opening their doors in Itasca, IL in 1990. TransTech is WBE certified and serves national clientele of Fortune 500 companies as a Tier One vendor, delivering premium talent for vital projects. TransTech has been awarded Inavero’s Best of Staffing Talent and Client Award and Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For numerous times, reaffirming their expertise among their peers and other business leaders.