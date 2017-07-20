David Uffelman Joins Forrester as VP of Operations

David Uffelman named VP, Operations of Forrester Construction. By adding David to our team, we are adding experience, knowledge and a resource to support Forrester Operations.

David Uffelman has joined Forrester Construction in the role of Vice President, Operations. With nearly 30 years in the industry and $2 billion in completed construction projects during his career, David has a diverse portfolio ranging from large office building, commercial and government projects to educational facilities, interior renovations and historic preservation work. This experience, combined with his passion for and knowledge of field operations, complements Forrester’s mission to offer clients high value-added general contracting, construction management and preconstruction services.

President Steve Houff said, “By adding David to our team, we are adding experience, knowledge and a resource to support Forrester Operations. His style is very collaborative, which will only help us continue to offer best-in-class client service and help Team Members who work with him to grow.” Houff and Forrester’s Executive Committee note that David shares a strong commitment to the company’s core values – teamwork, doing the right thing and making it happen for clients, business partners, Team Members and the community.

Please join us in welcoming David Uffelman to the Forrester Team and learn more about him in a Q & A session on Forrester's website. David can also be reached via email at duffelman(at)forresterconstruction(dot)com or via LinkedIn.