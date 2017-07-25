Firstmark Credit Union It is our pleasure to help the next generation of teachers, administrators, medical personnel, and engineers with the financial support they need, said Tarwasokono.

A deep affinity for supporting education has driven Firstmark Credit Union’s scholarship program for over 20 years. Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO of Firstmark Credit Union, is proud to announce the 2017 winners of the Frank Price Cunningham & Helen Shipman Cunningham Scholarships. Under this program, 15 area high school seniors will receive $1,000 each.

“Our scholarship program creates opportunities for these local, outstanding students,” said Tarwasokono. “It is our pleasure to help the next generation of innovative teachers, administrators, medical personnel, and engineers with the financial support they need.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are interested in pursuing majors in chemistry, economics, psychology, nursing, business, and the medical field.

The Frank Price Cunningham & Helen Shipman Cunningham scholarships were established to honor the life-long service and commitment of Mr. and Mrs. Cunningham, who served the credit union as president from 1938-1984 and vice president from 1951-1984, respectively. Since 1993, Firstmark has awarded over $200,000 in scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in our community.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:



Waseem Ali Jr., East Central High School

Kumaran Arulmani, Louis D. Brandeis High School

Madeleine Ausburn, Ronald Reagan High School

Enrique Ayala, Somerset High School

Bailey Boyle, Antonian High School

Riley Cantrell, Samuel V. Champion High School

Amanda Esparza, Southside High School

Robert Garcia, Judson High School

Alexis Herrera, John F. Kennedy High School

Catherine Lawson, James Madison High School

McClure Meissner, Alamo Heights High School

Maria Sierra, San Antonio ISD Young Women's Leadership Academy

Emily Stewart, Legacy Christian Academy

Gabriela Trejo, Harlandale High School

Maria Garcia, John Paul Stevens High School

In 2017, nearly 200 applications were submitted and reviewed by the credit union’s scholarship committee. Applicants must be a Firstmark member, be in the top 15% of their class, and demonstrate academic achievement and community involvement in the San Antonio area. The scholarships may be used for any education or education-related expenses students may incur.

About Firstmark Credit Union

Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people achieve financial success for more than 80 years. Founded in 1932 by ten teachers within the San Antonio Independent School District, Firstmark has grown their original $475 investment to over 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping people to better their lives and small businesses. For more information, visit http://firstmarkcu.org or call (210) 342-8484.