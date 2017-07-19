Strong partnerships with empathetic businesses like Albertsons and the E.W. Scripps Company allows our lean nonprofit the necessary items to help our children grow and learn.

Family Advocates, a Boise-based nonprofit, works with trained volunteers to keep kids safe and help strengthen families in the Treasure Valley.

This summer, Family Advocates is honored to partner with Albertsons, 100.3 The X, 107.1 K-HITS, 94.9 The River, and Rock 105.1 to bring children a step closer to academic success through the School Supply Drive. Not every child is able to begin the school year with adequate supplies to help them through the school year and the community’s generosity provides a sense of security and belonging to such a vulnerable demographic. The school supply drive runs through July 26th and donations can be dropped off at any Treasure Valley Albertsons market.

The Executive Director of Family Advocates, Jaime Hansen, says “Strong partnerships with empathetic businesses like Albertsons and the E.W. Scripps Company allows our lean nonprofit the necessary items to help our children grow and learn. Without a school supply drive generating community contributions, the majority of our children would be unable to secure the paper, pencils, notebooks, and backpacks they need to succeed. Last year, the business and community donated enough to fill 221 backpacks for our kiddos!”

If you can’t give this year but would like to help children in need, Family Advocates is seeking volunteers to help our children feel safe and succeed. More information about volunteer opportunities and how to get involved can be found at http://www.strongandsafe.org.

