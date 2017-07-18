The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized in the inaugural The Legal 500 United States Awards in the areas of “Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation” and “Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort - Defense.” The awards recognized over 100 attorneys and 32 practice areas firmwide.

The Greenberg Traurig Environmental Practice lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2017 editorial, based on the guide’s industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:



Kerri L. Barsh, Miami

Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation

Francis A. Citera, Chicago

Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation

Troy A. Eid, Denver

Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation

David G. Mandelbaum, Philadelphia

Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation

Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort - Defense

Bernadette M. Rappold, Washington, D.C.

Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort - Defense

Christopher Torres, Tampa

Dispute Resolution-Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort – Defense

David B. Weinstein, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Tampa

Dispute Resolution-Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort – Defense

Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation

According to the publisher, the rankings recognize practice area teams and practitioners who are “providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel.” The rankings are based on feedback from 250,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to Legal 500’s independent research in the legal market.

Commentary published in The Legal 500 United States 2017 Guide regarding Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:

... “acts for a broad range of clients, both domestic and international, and is recognized for its ‘excellent service and global reach’.”

…“geographically broad and talented team”

…“highly experienced and capable”

… “delivers high-quality advice”

…“highly rated by clients for its regulatory expertise”

“’Knowledgeable, technical and great to deal with’…”

“…sets itself apart with ‘the quality and practicality of its advice’.”

“…‘deep and extremely positive experience’.”

“Clients also describe team members as ‘business partners’ and an ‘extension of their own internal capabilities’.”

In addition to the above areas, Citera is recommended in the area of Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco). For a complete list of the rankings and editorial summaries by Legal 500 researchers and editors, please click here.

