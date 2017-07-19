Smith Opens Sales Office in Beijing

For more than thirty years, Smith has worked with customers around the world to develop solutions for their supply chain challenges and deliver them the highest-quality product.

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Beijing, PRC. This office – the company’s eighth in Asia – will broaden the company’s reach in a region that is vital to Smith’s customer support and the global electronics market as a whole.

The electronics industry is one of Beijing’s foremost, from mobile products like phones and tablets to computers and the components that go into them. Beijing is also one of PRC’s main automotive manufacturing hotspots. The technologically focused culture of the city makes it a prime location for Smith to expand to support the many local customers operating there.

“Beijing is right in the midst of one of Asia’s prime tech centers, with many major players in electronics manufacturing and distribution calling the city home,” said Edan Eun, General Manager of the Beijing location. “Our new office will provide Smith a local home base to operate agilely and work closely to meet customers’ needs for complex support.”

Close interaction with customers continues to motivate Smith’s expansion, with shifts in electronics supply chain dynamics over the last few years making it vital for distributors to offer multifaceted service beyond sourcing.

“For more than thirty years, Smith has worked with customers around the world to develop solutions for their supply chain challenges and deliver them the highest-quality product,” said Marc Barnhill, Chief Trading Officer of Smith. “We look forward to seeing how our new Beijing office will help local customers succeed.”

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith’s 475 employees communicate in 36 different languages and buy and sell components 24 hours per day. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith’s processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith’s operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company’s global IT infrastructure, Saleschain™, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 11 among all global distributors. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing seamless global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

