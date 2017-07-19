Medic-CE to Exhibit at IAFC’s FRI 2017 Conference July 27 through 29

Medic-CE is committed to providing agencies with the virtual tools and workflow processes that assign, track and administer protocol exams and certificates to keep agencies in compliance.

Medic-CE, a Career Step company and leading provider of accredited online continuing education for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals, will exhibit and sponsor this year’s Diversity Breakfast at the Fire-Rescue International 2017 Conference and Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 27 through 29. The online continuing education company is launching its fully-integrated online platform designed to deliver the most up-to-date education, training and information in live virtual classrooms and self-paced courses.

“Medic-CE is committed to providing agencies with the virtual tools and workflow processes that assign, track and administer protocol exams and certificates to keep agencies in compliance,” said Judson Smith, Medic-CE’s Vice President of Continuing Education. “We are excited to be the only education company currently offering a robust, EMS-specific learning platform and we look forward to sharing this message at the conference.”

At this year’s event, Medic-CE’s representatives will provide information and answer questions on its powerful learning platform. The platform is designed to meet the specific needs of an agency: those that want to deliver their own courses with their own instructors can do so virtually, and those that want to use Medic-CE's library of over 250 hours of VILT programs and self-paced courses have the tools they need as well.

Medic-CE continuing education library of courses—both self-paced and live, instructor-led—are accepted by the National Registry of EMTs (NREMT) and at the state level and are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education. The company’s VILT training is also built to meet the core National Continued Competency Program (NCCP) requirements for the national component as outlined by the NREMT.

“FRI 2017 will bring together the leaders in fire and emergency medical services, from experts presenting in conference sessions to the latest technology available in the exhibit hall to networking events like the Medic-CE sponsored Diversity Breakfast,” said Andrew Steward, Medic-CE’s Director of Continuing Education. “As an emergency responder myself, I know there is a significant need for high-quality, convenient training, and we are excited to integrate our VILT training courses into the Medic-CE platform because it enables EMS professionals to complete both their live instructor-led courses and self-paced refresher training requirements in one place.”

Medic-CE began in 2006 by providing easy-to-use, self-paced EMS and firefighter refresher training. The goal was to provide affordable continuing education that better fit with the busy schedules of first responders. Career Step acquired the company in 2016 with the vision of creating an even more efficient and powerful learning experience.

For more information about Medic-CE’s industry-leading training, please stop by booth 1442 or attend this year’s Diversity Breakfast at the 2017 IAFC FRI Conference or visit Medic-CE.com.

About Medic-CE

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 75,000 learners and 200 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 200 hours of continuing education are available through the company’s powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at Medic-CE.com or 1-877-458-9498.