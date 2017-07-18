The Broadmoor's #18 East “We believe with the incredible field, the beautiful scenery and the Broadmoor Centennial milestone that the 2018 U.S. Senior Open will draw crowds larger than ever before on the East Course.”

The Broadmoor and United States Golf Association (USGA) released exclusive introductory ticket packages for the 39th U.S. Senior Open Championship to the general public today.

The championship will be played on The Broadmoor Golf Club’s East Course, June 25-July 1, 2018, and will serve as the cornerstone event of the resort’s Centennial Celebration.

Each ticket package celebrates the history of The Broadmoor and includes special-edition championship amenities only offered through Aug. 13, 2017. Two classic “Season Pass” opportunities are available now at special, introductory prices.

“Colorado Springs has been host to some of the most successful USGA championships in history,” said Russ Miller, director of golf. “We believe with the incredible field, the beautiful scenery and the Broadmoor Centennial milestone that the 2018 U.S. Senior Open will draw crowds larger than ever before on the East Course.”

The 2008 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor welcomed nearly 130,000 fans from 47 states and three foreign countries during the seven-day championship. In 2018, the U.S. Senior Open will mark the first televised, professional golf tournament in the state of Colorado since the 2014 BMW Championship, held at Cherry Hills Country Club outside of Denver.

Season Pass Options:

Gallery Season Pass - $100: Provides weeklong access to the U.S. Senior Open grounds and public spaces. Each season pass comes with a credential personalized with the purchaser’s name, custom lanyard, weeklong preferred parking pass, merchandise discount and more.

Centennial Club Season Pass – $180: Provides weeklong access to the grounds and the Centennial Club pavilion. The state-of-the-art pavilion is located between the first and third fairways and adjacent to the 18th green. This climate-controlled venue includes amenities such as custom décor and furnishings, television monitors and video boards. Guests may purchase upscale food and beverage from the unique menus. Each Centennial Club Season Pass also includes a credential personalized with the purchaser’s name, custom lanyard, weeklong parking pass, merchandise discount and more.

Military Appreciation:

Monday, June 25, 2018 will be Military Appreciation Day on-site at the 39th U.S. Senior Open. All active duty, retired and reserve military and their immediate family members will receive complementary admission at the main admission gate with a valid military ID. Military members will also have the opportunity to purchase daily tickets at 50% off gate prices during the week of the championship.

Kids In Free:

The USGA and the 2018 U.S. Senior Open are pleased to continue the tradition of providing free access to kids to the championship. All children ages 17 and under will be admitted free to the championship each day with a ticketed adult.

ABOUT THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN

The 39th U.S. Senior Open, conducted by the United States Golf Association, and to be held June 25-July 1, 2018 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers (over the age of 50). Players who are eligible to compete include Fred Couples, Kenny Perry, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker and Tom Watson. John Elway, who has led the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl victories as both a player and a general manager, is serving as 2018 U.S. Senior Open honorary chairman. This U.S. Senior Open will be the eighth USGA Championship held at The Broadmoor. Fox Network will provide live television coverage of all four rounds of the championship.

About the USGA

The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world’s golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

