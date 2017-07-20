Rentler Announces Partnership with AAGLA

“We understand that the effective use of technology is imperative to the success of any business - the multifamily housing industry is no different; with the click of a button, our members benefit from user-friendly software."

The Apartment Association Of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) has announced their partnership with leading property management software company, Rentler.

As a result of this partnership, AAGLA members will have access to Rentler’s comprehensive software for listing properties, screening tenants, accepting online rent payments, and more.

"At AAGLA we pride ourselves in providing our members with great service which is why we are very happy to be joining forces with Rentler,” said Edgar Aguilar, DR of Business Development.

“We understand that the effective use of technology is imperative to the success of any business - the multifamily housing industry is no different; with the click of a button, our members benefit from user-friendly software to efficiently manage their properties from their comfort of their home."

AAGLA members will join the thousands of landlords who use Rentler’s software to protect their real estate investment, while decreasing vacancies by offering benefits to tenants like credit building and digital maintenance requests.

Rentler also offers AAGLA members a library of resources to educate landlords, like their online landlord resources center and in-person trainings.

“AAGLA has been providing trusted recommendations to their members since 1917 and we’re excited to be a part of that.” said Mark DeHaan, COO of Rentler. “Our online tools are ideal for landlords who want to save time listing their properties, screening tenants, and collecting rent online and we’re excited to put them in the hands of AAGLA members.”

About Rentler

Rentler is a web-based solution that provides marketing and management tools for more than 260,000 rental properties and over one million renters. They offer secure applications for rental listings right from the page, online rental payments that help boost your credit history, and the most up-to-date search results for renters.

About AAGLA

The Apartment Association Of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) Is Southern California’s leading advocate for affordable quality rental housing. AAGLA’s mission is to serve the interests of multifamily owners, managers, developers and suppliers with services and activities to maintain a high level of professionalism in the multifamily housing industry.