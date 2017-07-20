The Trade Group is now offering an ingenious, lightweight, inflatable chair that their clients absolutely love. The Smart Chair’s design and engineering offers several benefits compared to traditional rental or ballroom-style chairs.

The Trade Group is adding the inflatable Smart Chair to their list of ever-growing products. For companies that exhibit at trade shows or promote their brand at corporate events, product activations, outdoor festivals or other face-to-face experiences, the Smart Chair is a great alternative to traditional furniture offerings.

Typically, relying on venue-supplied seating or renting chairs from a local vendor can be problematic for a number of reasons:



High cost of drayage. Paying drayage for extra chairs that go unused wastes money that could be put toward other marketing expenses.

Figuring out how many chairs are needed can be a challenge.

Venues may have a limited number of chairs for multiple exhibitors.

Traditional rental chairs don’t work well in all environments – especially at outdoor events.

Rental chairs may clash with the branding and design aesthetic of the space.

Enter the modern, inflatable Smart Chair

The Trade Group is now offering an ingenious, lightweight, inflatable chair that their clients absolutely love. The Smart Chair’s design and engineering offers several benefits compared to traditional rental or ballroom-style chairs.

No. 1: Clean, modern, European design that sets up in seconds.

The chair design features a stable, white base constructed of reinforced, 3-D, woven PVC with a durable, black, artificial leather seat. Using an air compressor, Smart Chairs inflate in less than 60 seconds to an assembled size of 32” x 31” x 28.”

No. 2: Suitable for indoor and outdoor environments.

Unlike fabric upholstered chairs, worry-free Smart Chairs repel beverage spills, rain, snow, dirt and sand. VIP’s can be treated to a party with upscale seating at a trade show booth, on a ski slope or at the beach, and cleanup is a breeze!

No. 3: Lightweight, easy to store, reduced drayage costs.

Each Smart Chair weighs only 8.8 pounds. Once deflated, up to four chairs can be packed down into a 31.5” x 23.6” x 12.8” stackable crate that is easy and inexpensive to ship and store. Plus, drayage costs are less, thanks to the lightweight design.

No. 4: Convenient.

Whether a few extra chairs are needed to store at an event “just in case,” or more chairs are needed to add extra seating for a special presentation or party at a booth – The Trade Group’s Smart Chairs save the day.

No. 5: Super comfy.

The award-winning Smart Chairs were designed with ergonomics and comfort in mind. So, if providing comfortable seating for guests at a corporate event or trade show booth is a priority – the Smart Chairs fit the bill.

Give them a try

Want to give the Smart Chairs a test run or check out other innovative seating options available from The Trade Group? Give them a call at 800-343-2005 to schedule a tour of their Dallas showroom today.

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more.