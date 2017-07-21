Mohr Partners, Inc. Completed HQ Relocation for SOLiD in Plano, TX

Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI), a commercial real estate advisory firm, announced the completion of a headquarter relocation for SOLiD. Previously located in Northern California, SOLiD is now at 800 Klein Road, Plano, TX 75074. Over the course of the relocation, MPI provided multiple services to SOLiD including site selection, lease negotiations, incentive negotiations, and project management including design, permitting, construction, and furniture. Misti Meggs, Director of Site Selection and Economics Incentives Practice, who carried out the transaction and Tim Sullivan, Director of Project Management Services, both with MPI represented SOLiD.

“We strive to provide the best and most suitable services to our client in searching for the ideal headquarter location and we found a situation for them that met their criteria, suited their company, and offered financial advantage,” said Meggs.

SOLiD helps people stay connected and safe in a rapidly-changing world through a portfolio of radio frequency amplifier, radio frequency radio, and capital transport solutions. SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at some of the world’s best known and most challenging venues.

The City of Plano worked with SOLiD and MPI to offer incentives, which led the company to make their move to the Plano area. Sally Bane, Executive Director of Plano Economic Development, stated “We are glad SOLiD chose Plano to house their headquarter relocation. Working with MPI offered a transparent process for efficient communications to reach the best resolution for everyone.”

Hitesh Kshatriya, VP Operations with SOLiD, stated, “Working with MPI was a smooth process. Misti, Tim, and their teams, covered all avenues when researching and selecting the best location to showcase our corporate culture, benefit our employees, and serve our customers.”

“Our move to Texas and finding our new headquarter location has been a smooth transition thanks to MPI. Our company looks forward to continually building our brand here,” said Ken Sandfeld, SOLiD Americas President.

About MPI:

Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI) is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including portfolio management and lease administration, business intelligence consulting, research and site selection, location incentives practice, transaction advisors, and project management. Since 1986, MPI has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations across industries. MPI has recently performed transactions on behalf of clients in more than 1,400 markets worldwide including every state in the US and 12 other countries through its owned offices across North America and its strategic alliance partners. For more information on MPI, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

