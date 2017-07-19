To be considered one of the top 250 companies in recruiting against other firms over 100 times our size is a tremendous honor

Firms who receive the coveted spot on the Forbes list are determined by a survey of over twenty-one thousand recruiters, employees and HR personnel. Participants are asked to judge firms based on quality, communication and price-performance ratio.

According to the American Staffing Association there are over 20,000 recruiting firms in the U.S. alone. Leslie Boudreaux, Sr. Managing Partner and one of BVOH’s founders says, “To be considered one of the top 250 companies in recruiting against other firms over 100 times our size is a tremendous honor for the company and a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff to providing the best possible experience for their candidates and clients. I could not be more proud of my team.”

About BVOH

Passion + Purpose

BVOH, established in 2004, is comprised of a small group of individuals who are focused on building long-term relationships and executing with a very high level of integrity and quality for their clients and candidates. Founded by four partners who all got their start in the “Big 4” public accounting firms, BVOH brings years of finance and accounting knowledge to the recruiting industry. To learn more, visit http://bvoh.com/