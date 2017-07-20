Jeffrey M. Williams Named President of AAML Pennsylvania Chapter

Bucks County family law firm Williams Family Law, P.C. is pleased to announce that Founder and Managing Partner, Jeffrey M. Williams, has been named president of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Founded in 1962, the AAML is a national group of leaders in the practice area of domestic relations law. With 50 chapters and 1,600 Fellows nationally, it attracts pre-eminent family law practitioners across the country. Formerly the chapter’s president-elect, Williams was elected president at the organization’s summer meeting in July.

“Family Law in Pennsylvania continues to evolve and the AAML is committed to ensuring that the law is developed and implemented with integrity and empathy,” said Williams. “I am proud to lead the AAML Pennsylvania chapter and the pre-eminent family law practitioners of which it is comprised, and I thank my colleagues for this great honor.”

To become a Fellow of the AAML, an attorney must be highly skilled in the practice areas of divorce, drafting of marital settlement agreements, child custody and visitation, business valuation, property valuation and division, alimony, litigation, child support and other complex family law matters. Fellows must have been in legal practice for at least 10 years and must demonstrate a focus on and leadership within family law, as well as pass difficult written and oral examinations.

The only AAML Fellow with a primary office in Bucks County, Williams is widely regarded as one of the top divorce attorneys in Bucks County and Montgomery County and one of the leading family law attorneys in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Williams’ courtroom instincts and honed litigation skills have made him a fixture in Philadelphia-area divorce law for more than 30 years.

