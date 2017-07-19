Mathew Heggem I can tell you that the greatest key to my firm's success has been our ability to grow as leaders. Organizing this program in partnership with Accountex is an opportunity to share our experiences and encourage others to step up in their practices.

Accountex USA announced the launch of their Emerging Leaders program, an interactive leadership series brought to you in collaboration with the team at SUM Innovation. This day-long, immersive program is perfect for the emerging leader within small to medium-sized accounting practices, seeking ways to transform their firm, shift the culture, embrace technology, and influence others.

The Emerging Leaders program will be delivered on September 7th from 8:45am to 8:00pm in a content-packed day. Accountex USA will be held September 6-8, 2017 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

SUM Innovation is led by Mathew Heggem, a revered thought leader in the accounting technology space. Heggem explained the importance of the new program, “As the owner of an accounting consulting firm constantly seeking new ways to innovate, I can tell you that the greatest key to my firm's success has been our ability to grow as leaders. Organizing this program in partnership with Accountex is an opportunity to share the experiences of SUM Innovation and encourage others to step up in their practices too -- for the sake of their employees, their clients and the greater community that is impacted by our work as advisors.”

The course will demonstrate how leadership is a responsibility that carries weight and there are implications to choices and working with a team. Effectively executing key functions like delegation, project management, and goal setting are a part of the success equation. Attendees will learn how to grow their role in the organization and create an engaged workforce by cultivating talent, building great relationships, and providing the right type of feedback.

The Emerging Leaders program will also evaluate how advances in technology have created an abundance of profitable business opportunities for accounting professionals, and deepening authority in accounting technology creates a unique voice to influence others – both in and out of the office.

Accountex USA, the leading independent expo and conference on accounting technology. The event provides a three-day schedule focused around the solutions that move accounting and finance forward. The educational conference offers CPE with content from more than a single vendor perspective. Sessions are taught by experts, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways that can be implemented seamlessly. Registration is now open for full conference passes as well as expo-only admittance.

The Accountex expo brings together the largest selection of technology solutions and offers professionals in-person time to learn about the latest upcoming trends. The expo is the premier event of the year for the accounting and finance professional as well as the developer community. Last minute sponsor opportunities are available at http://www.accountexusa.com.

