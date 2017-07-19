We’re proud to recognize Sharon’s continuing leadership with this promotion to president of the Tri-State Region. The expanded regional responsibilities will allow Sharon to share her expertise and leadership with more of our wealth management teams.

Sharon L. Klein was promoted to president of Wilmington Trust’s Tri-State Region, which includes Greater New York, Connecticut, Long Island, and Northern New Jersey markets. In this role, she oversees all wealth management services throughout the region.

She joined Wilmington Trust as managing director of Family Office Services and Wealth Strategies for the New York Metropolitan market in 2013. Klein has more than two decades of experience in the wealth management industry.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, she was managing director and head of Wealth Advisory Services for Lazard Wealth Management. Before that, Klein headed the Estate Advisement department at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Earlier in her career, Klein was special counsel in the Trusts and Estates Department at Rosenman & Colin (now Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP).

“We’re proud to recognize Sharon’s continuing leadership with this promotion to president of the Tri-State Region,” said Larry Gore, head of U.S. Markets for Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory division. “The expanded regional responsibilities will allow Sharon to share her expertise and leadership with more of our wealth management teams throughout these markets.”

Klein earned a Master of Laws from the Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley, and received a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of New South Wales, Australia. She is recognized industry-wide as a speaker and author, and is frequently featured or quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Law Journal, and other publications.

Klein is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and a member of New York Bankers Association Trust & Investment Division Executive Committee, the Rockefeller University Committee on Trust and Estate Gift Plans, the Professional Advisory Council of the Anti-Defamation League, and the Estates, Gifts and Trusts Advisory Board for Bloomberg BNA. She is the immediate past Chair of the Trusts, Estates and Surrogate’s Court Committee for the New York City Bar Association, and the Trusts and Estates Law Section Taxation Committee of the New York State Bar Association.

Klein is based in Wilmington Trust’s office at 350 Park Ave., 9th Floor in New York, and can be contacted at (212) 415-0531.

