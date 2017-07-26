The VitusVet mobile app provides efficient, real-time claims submission for our members.

VitusVet has partnered with Nationwide®, the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. All Nationwide pet insurance members now have exclusive access to the VitusVet app claims submission functionality and vethelpline® click-to-call access. Additionally, users can take advantage of other convenient features of the application, including access to their pet’s medical records, receiving medication reminders, and sharing access with family, friends and veterinarians.

The VitusVet mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS mobile devices, offers users an easy, three-step process to file pet insurance claims. Pet owners will be asked to simply confirm pet information, add claim information and receipts, and review the claim prior to submission.

“We’re excited to provide our users with easy access to manage their pets’ health,” said Mark Olcott, DVM, CEO/co-founder of VitusVet. “Partnering with Nationwide is another way we can offer pet owners a more efficient, time-saving process that ultimately leads to healthier pets.”

The relationship with Nationwide is tied to VitusVet’s objective to collaborate with companies that empower and provide value to pet owners and contribute to their overall mission of having healthier pets.

“Partnering with VitusVet is a win-win-win for our members, their pets and the veterinary community,” said Scott Liles, president and chief pet insurance officer for Nationwide. “The mobile app provides efficient, real-time claims submission functionality for our members and it is also ideal in a medical emergency when a veterinarian needs accurate and current medical information about a pet's health history.”

VitusVet initially rolled out its mobile app claims submission functionality for Nationwide pet insurance members in Southern California and the Washington D.C. metro area in December of 2016, before launching nationally in July, 2017.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 600,000 insured pets, pet insurance from Nationwide, formerly known as Veterinary Pet Insurance (VPI), is the first and largest pet health insurance provider in the United States. Since 1982, Nationwide has helped provide pet owners with peace of mind and is committed to being the trusted choice of America’s pet lovers.

Nationwide plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses, injuries and wellness care. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Insurance plans are administered by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company in California and DVM Insurance Agency in all other states. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Brea, CA, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016). Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on twitter. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About VitusVet

VitusVet was founded by Mark Olcott, DVM, MBA and Kalpesh Raval, MBA in 2013 as a solution to better share medical information among general practitioners, emergency veterinarians, specialists and pet owners. VitusVet is a pay-for-performance, complete reminder and confirmation solution offering veterinary practices targeted marketing, digital reminders, text and picture messaging and appointment and refill requests. The app is free for pet parents and provides access to full medical records 24/7, in case of an emergency. The app can be found in the Google play and the Apple app stores.

For more information about VitusVet please visit http://www.vitusvet.com, or contact kchurchill(at)vitusvet.com. To download the free VitusVet app, please visit: http://vitusvet.com/download-the-free-app/.