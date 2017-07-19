Two New Gluten-Free Bagel Options from Canyon Bakehouse

Canyon Bakehouse rounds out its bagel portfolio with Blueberry and Cinnamon Raisin. New Blueberry and Cinnamon Raisin Bagels from Canyon Bakehouse are made with whole grains, Certified Gluten-Free, Kosher, and they are free from dairy, soy, nuts (peanut and tree nuts), casein and sesame. They are also GMO-free.

Canyon Bakehouse®, a Colorado-based gluten-free bakery, has launched two new bagel flavors which doubles its bagel offerings from two to four. Blueberry and Cinnamon Raisin join popular Everything and Plain bagels to round (pardon the pun) out the portfolio.

Like all Canyon Bakehouse baked goods, these bagels are made with whole grains, Certified Gluten-Free, Kosher, and they are free from dairy, soy, nuts (peanut and tree nuts), casein and sesame. They are also GMO-free and free from artificial colors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

With a firm exterior and a tender chewy center, these bagels are both filling and delicious right out of the bag or served with a favorite topping.

The Cinnamon Raisin bagel is a gluten-free twist on a classic favorite. Packed with tender and juicy raisins, the intention was to offer a raisin in every delicious bite. The Blueberry bagels are made with whole wild blueberries, which are bursting with flavor and color – no sugar coated berry bits here! Paired with a hint of citrus, these bagels provide a sweet start to the day.

“When I was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2007 and had to eliminate gluten from my diet, one of the foods that I missed the most was a chewy bagel,” said Christi Skow, co-founder of Canyon Bakehouse. “Our fans let us know that they love bagels and wanted to see some additional flavors. We are really excited to introduce two classic bagel flavors that taste every bit as delicious as traditionally baked bagels – only ours are certified gluten-free.”

The new Canyon Bakehouse bagels will be rolling out to retailers nationwide in August 2017. The suggested retail price is $5.49-$6.49. To learn more about the new bagels and other baked goods from Canyon Bakehouse, please visit us on Facebook and Instagram @canyonglutenfree, on Twitter @CanyonGFree, or online at http://www.canyonbakehouse.com.

About Canyon Bakehouse

Canyon Bakehouse is a dedicated gluten-free bakery located in Loveland, Colo. The family-owned bakery opened for business in 2009, recognizing the need for delicious gluten-free products that combine great flavor with soft texture, using only whole grains and all-natural, real food ingredients you’d find in your own kitchen. The bakehouse has continued to expand its distribution, including more than 8,000 stores nationwide. The award-winning breads have been featured in Runner’s World “Best Packaged Foods for Runners”, Prevention's "100 Cleanest Packaged Food Awards" and Delicious Living's "Best Bite Awards.”

