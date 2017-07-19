Naperville’s Popular Heatherfield Community Enters Its Final Phase

The kitchen in the Donatello model reflects the upscale finishes of K. Hovnanian Homes in Heatherfield Heatherfield is attracting families and professionals because of its location near transportation and highly rated schools.

Less than a dozen new homes remain for sale at K. Hovnanian® Homes’ popular Heatherfield community in Naperville.

The neighborhood’s luxury single-family designs boast 2,833 to 4,897 square feet of living space, making them large enough for households of all sizes. Eight floor plans are available, including a ranch with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths. The two-story designs come with four or five bedrooms and 2-1/2 to 5-1/2 baths. Prices here start from the $640s, and are subject to change.

In addition to homes that can be built from the ground up, K. Hovnanian® Homes is offering Quick Move-In Homes at Heatherfield. These residences feature many of today’s most sought-after finishes, hand-picked and coordinated by K. Hovnanian® Homes’ professional design team. Since Quick Move-In Homes are already under construction, they can be ready for delivery in as little as 45 days.

According to Andy Konovodoff, president of K. Hovnanian® Developments of Illinois, Inc., Heatherfield has been attractive to families and professionals because of its location near transportation and highly rated schools.

In fact, Naperville placed #1 for “2017 Cities with the Best Public Schools in America” according to the Niche.com website. Niche.com ranks cities based on each school’s state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and student and parent reviews.

Beyond the schools, Naperville also was named the #12 “2017 Best Places To Live In America” and Niche.com gave the city an A+ Overall Niche Grade. The rankings provide a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

Heatherfield, specifically, benefits from a location on 75th Street, approximately five miles from either Interstate 355 or the downtown Naperville Metra station. As a result, the community has been a favorite among commuters who travel to Chicago or any of the region’s employment hubs as well as those who work in the Naperville area.

In addition to its convenience, Naperville also has a quaint downtown district with restaurants galore, local shops and national retailers, and the Naperville Riverwalk—a walking path that winds along the DuPage River. Centennial Beach and Central Park provide opportunities for outdoor recreation for all ages.

Within the Heatherfield neighborhood, K. Hovnanian® Homes are designed to blend into the surrounding existing communities and feature classic architecture and Midwestern style.

Elegance is everywhere inside. Designer kitchens boast today’s most popular finishes such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes, and 42-inch upper cabinets. Decorative crown moulding enhances formal areas like the dining room. And each owner’s suite has a spa bath that exudes luxury with ceramic tile flooring, a raised vanity and cultured marble sinks.

Hardwood flooring is a must have for today’s homebuyers, so K. Hovnanian® Homes includes it throughout the foyer, kitchen and powder room. Wainscot and chair rail in the dining room add a sense of distinction. Oak railings on the staircase create a grand first impression and Nest thermostats keep the house comfortable.

Many homes also feature a signature HovHub—a computer nook that’s the perfect place to plug in and do homework, look up a recipe for dinner, or pay bills.

To view K. Hovnanian® homes at Heatherfield, visit the community’s sales center at 895 Heatherfield Circle, at the corner of 75th Street and Naper Boulevard. For more information, call (630) 445-8217 or log onto http://www.khov.com/Heatherfield.

Models are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

