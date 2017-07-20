ELVA-1 Announced Manhattan Live Demo for PPC-10G 10Gbps Radio

During the demo at July 27-28, 2017, customers could see true 10Gbps wireless channel over Manhattan skyscrapers at 3.7 miles (6 km) hop. ELVA will answer questions on PPC-10G-E technical specs and availability for delivery.

Currently, PPC-10G-E (E-band) radio is the only 10 Gbps link in the industry which passed FCC Certification and 2014/53/EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED). With FCC Certification for 10 GE in E-band, this represents regulatory approval for marketing, sales, and installation of PPC-10G-E 10 Gbps radio link in the territory of United States. See FCC ID for PPC-10G-E link at https://fccid.io/2AIXT-PPC-10G-E/

For those customers, who missed the demo at July 27-28, 2017 the next demonstration will be available at late August, 2017 on continuous and public base. The exact date and point of PPC-10G-E installation for demo visits since August, 2017 will be announced at elva-1.com.

PPC-10G-E is IP radio link, providing up to 10 Gbps full-duplex throughput. The link is intended for point-to-point applications such as 4G/LTE/5G Backhaul, Corporate Campus Networks, IPTV, and other Wireless ISP backbones. All ELVA links are designed for interconnection between remote WAN/LAN segments that located on the sites with no fixed line broadband connection. Typically, this is for landscape or industrial barriers or ecology restrictions for ground cable laying like national park, river, lake, airport/railway area, private land, etc.

For most demanded applications, PPC-10G-E could be combined into 20 Gbps 2+0 dual-radio link using Dual Polarized Adaptors (DPA). This brings more compact solution for carriers and ISPs desiring a “future proof” wireless backbone. Either of 10 Gbps radios in 2+0 configuration works independently, therefor overall channel availability is greatly increased.

Further aggregation possible to 40 Gbps channel using four neighboring radio links with easy technics. First, by using vertical (V) and horizontal (H) polarization of RF signal. Second, it is possible to re-arrange the allocated 2000 MHz bandwidth within the general E-band (71-76/81-86GHz) spectrum. Thus, at least two different sub-bands are available for PPC-10G-E, which is another way to eliminate RF interference when up to 4x 10 Gbps links aggregation is planned.

Please contact ELVA for more details on Manhattan demonstration via e-mail: sales(at)elva-1(dot)com

If you know any colleagues from industry who might be interested to attend PPC-10G-E demonstration in New York at July 27 or July 28, 2017, please forward this news to them.

About Elva-1

Elva-1 have facilities in Sweden, Estonia and contracted manufacturing in St Petersburg, Russia. Since 1993 they have designed and manufactured millimetre components and equipment for the scientific and communications sectors. For the past decade they have concentrated on designing high quality communications point to point radios, this has culminated in the release of the PPC-10G, the world’s first commercially available 10 Gigabit radio.