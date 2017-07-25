The Orangemonkie Foldio3, being used for product photography “We are pleased to continue working with a brand that empowers its customers to create high-quality imagery wherever they may be,” says Jonathan Goldman, Quantum Networks' President.

Orangemonkie, a South Korean-based manufacturer of innovative photography equipment, has entrusted Quantum Networks, a hybrid agency with expertise in brand development and online retailing, to manage the launch and branding logistics of its upcoming Foldio3.

The Foldio3 has shown enormous potential, raising $803,977 on Kickstarter in under two months. To ensure that the Foldio3’s success is both maximized and prolonged past its initial campaign, Quantum Networks will collaborate with Orangemonkie to expand its reach on Amazon.

“We are excited to take part in the launch of the Foldio3,” says Pinny Raitman, the Brand Manager at Quantum Networks. “We’ve worked closely with Orangemonkie and understand the image and identity that they want to communicate online.”

“Orangemonkie has invented a tool that is both simple and accessible to anyone interested in photography,” says Jonathan Goldman, Quantum Networks' President. “We are pleased to continue working with a brand that empowers its customers to create high-quality imagery wherever they may be.”

Since Orangemonkie began its partnership with Quantum Networks, its Foldio, Foldio2, and Foldio360 lines have been able to secure top and center advertisement placements on competitor search results on Amazon, over 150 positive customer reviews, and a near-perfect average customer rating of 4.4-stars.

“Following the impressive success and growth that Quantum Networks has generated on Amazon for our current Foldio lines in just a few months, we have full confidence that our diligent partner will take the Foldio3 to even greater heights,” says the COO and Co-Founder of Orangemonkie, Justin Cho. “With years of experience and knowledge of brand development, Quantum Networks has strikingly improved our online presence on Amazon.”

The currently available Foldio lines can be found on Amazon, B&H, and Blucoil.com, and the Foldio3 will be available to purchase this fall-winter season. Click here to read about Orangemonkie’s growth and development with Quantum Networks.

About Quantum Networks, LLC:

Quantum Networks LLC, an Inc. 500 list member, is a New York City-based online retailer. The company sells innovative products through the world’s largest online marketplaces and its flagship website, blucoil.com. Navigating the nuances of online marketplaces is a complex process for brands. As experts in the field, for every brand it partners with, Quantum Networks effectively and efficiently executes the customized go-to-market strategy and with the brand’s individual message in mind. Quantum Networks works closely with brands being funded through Kickstarter and Indiegogo, accelerating their launch and growth across various marketplaces.

http://www.QuantumNetworks.com

About Orangemonkie Inc.:

Orangemonkie Inc. is a photography hardware design company based in California and Seoul, Korea. Founded in 2013, Orangemonkie has declared its mission to make “simple, but useful” products that allow anyone to take high-quality photos with a smartphone. The company specializes in designing easy-to-use, portable technology for both professional and nonprofessional photographers. Widely known for its simplicity and convenience, Orangemonkie Inc. is dedicated to upholding the same high standards for all of their products.

us.orangemonkie.com